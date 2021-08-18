Dolphins Place LB Sam Eguavoen On COVID-19 List

The Dolphins announced they have placed LB Sam Eguavoen on the COVID-19 list.

Roster Moves | We have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 18, 2021

Eguavoen, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in 2015. He signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL for the 2016 season and spent three years in Canada.

The Dolphins signed Eguavoen to a futures contract for the 2019 season. He’s been on the roster ever since.

In 2020, Eguavoen appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded seven total tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.