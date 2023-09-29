Dolphins Place WR River Cracraft On IR, WR Erik Ezukanma On NFI List

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed WR River Cracraft on injured reserve and WR Erik Ezukanma on the Non-Football Injury list.

We have placed WR River Cracraft on injured reserve and WR Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list. pic.twitter.com/sV2D91jqCl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2023

Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins in February of last year. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted in September of last year. Miami re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2023, Cracraft has appeared in three games and recorded six receptions on eight targets for 87 yards (14.5 YPC) and one touchdown.