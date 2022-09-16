Dolphins Placing RT Austin Jackson On Injured Reserve

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced Friday that they’re placing RT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and McDaniel explained that they don’t want it to linger throughout the season. Miami will move Greg Little to right tackle in place of Jackson.

Jackson will now miss the next four games while on injured reserve.

Jackson, 23, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He agreed to a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that includes a $7,480,254 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.