Dolphins Plan To Add QB, Moving Forward With Skylar Thompson As Starter

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday that they plan to move forward with Skylar Thompson as their starting quarterback following the scary concussion suffered by Tua Tagovailoa last night.

McDaniel did, however, add that they plan to bring in some help at quarterback.

“That started late last night. I think the way to best articulate where we’re at is the team and organization is very confident in Skylar,” McDaniel said when asked whether the Dolphins are considering adding another quarterback, per Cameron Wolfe. “That being said, we will bring in someone.”

The Dolphins are very concerned about Tagovailoa’s health at this point, so it’s possible if not likely they’re looking at an extended absence at best. It’s possible Miami opts to place Tua on injured reserve just to allow him to focus on getting healthy without any pressure or timeline to return.

That would cost him the next four games, but considering that this is another serious concussion, it makes a lot of sense to play it safe with Tagovailoa’s health.

The available list of free agent options includes: Ryan Tannehill, PJ Walker, CJ Beathard, Blaine Gabbert, Trevor Siemian, Trace McSorley, Brian Hoyer, John Wolford, AJ McCarron, Nate Sudfeld, Matt Barkley and Jacob Eason among others.

They could also look to the trade market for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo or possibly even Mike White was with Miami this summer. Beyond that, there are players on practice squads who could be signed away.

Thompson, 25, started 40 games over five seasons at Kansas State. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

He signed a four-year, $3.742 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $82,208.

In 2024, Thompson has appeared in one game and completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 80 yards and no touchdowns.