Dolphins Plan To Start QB Tua Tagovailoa In Week 8

Dianna Russini reports that the Dolphins are set to open the practice window for QB Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday, with plans to start him in Week 8 against the Cardinals.

Tagovailoa must miss one more game while on injured reserve and won’t be available in Week 7 against the Colts. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel plans to have his starter back from his latest concussion against Arizona.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tagovailoa has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 483 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.