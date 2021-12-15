Dolphins Promote S Sheldrick Redwine, Two Other Roster Moves

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are promoting S Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Miami claimed LB Calvin Munson off of waivers from the Patriots, per Aaron Wilson.

The Dolphins also designated RB Malcolm Brown to return from the injured reserve, according to Doug Kyed.

This opens a 21-day window for Brown to practice before being activated.

Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and later caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad last month.

In 2021, Redwine has appeared in four games and recorded six total tackles and no interceptions.