Dolphins Promoting WR Robbie Chosen, Placing RB Salvon Ahmed On IR

The Miami Dolphins are placing RB Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve with a foot injury and promoting WR Robbie Chosen to their active roster.

Ahmed will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

Chosen, 29, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Chosen signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021. However, he was traded during the 2022 season to the Cardinals.

Arizona opted to release Anderson this offseason and he later caught on with the Dolphins before being waived earlier in the week.

In 2023, Chosen has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught one of two targets for 68 yards receiving and one touchdown.