Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Rapoport adds the team and medical professionals believe Tagovailoa will be 100 percent healthy when the time comes to resume football activities.

Tagovailoa hasn’t given any indication he’s having second thoughts about playing and the Dolphins appear to be fully committed to him for the 2023 season, though their upcoming decision on his fifth-year option for 2024 will be more telling.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Tagovailoa as it becomes available.