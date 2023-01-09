Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Has Broken Thumb, Status For Playoffs In Doubt

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in the team’s win against the Jets in Week 18, putting his status for the wildcard game against the Bills in question.

It’s yet another obstacle for a Miami team that is limping, literally in some cases, into the playoffs.

Mostert, 30, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

Mostert played out that deal and then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Mostert appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 891 yards on 181 carries (4.9 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 31 catches on 42 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns.