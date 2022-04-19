Dolphins Re-Sign DL Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DT Benito Jones.
Roster Move | We have re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones. pic.twitter.com/VSgYzC7Atx
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 19, 2022
Jones, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.
Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2020, Jones appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!