Dolphins Re-Sign TE Durham Smythe To Two-Year, $8M Deal

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract on Friday, announced fellow TE Mike Gesicki on Twitter.

Field Yates reports that Smythe is receiving a two-year, $8 million deal.

Smythe, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He finished his four-year, $3,983,000 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, he appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 34 receptions for 357 yards (10.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.