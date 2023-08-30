Dolphins Re-Signing CB Parry Nickerson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are signing CB Parry Nickerson to the roster.

He was cut yesterday but as a vested veteran is being re-signed to allow the team to move a player to an injured list.

Nickerson, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad in 2020 before promoting him to the active roster.

From there, Nickerson signed with the Vikings in March of 2021 after becoming a free agent. He spent time on and off the Vikings’ active roster before being released from their practice squad. He returned to Minnesota’s practice squad in 2022.

In 2021, Nickerson appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.