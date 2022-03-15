Dolphins Re-Signing LB Elandon Roberts For One-Year, $3.25M

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are re-signing LB Elandon Roberts to a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

Roberts, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $2,440,356 rookie contract and entered the open market as an unrestricted free agent, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

He re-signed with the Dolphins once again in 2021 and now intends to return for his third consecutive season with the team.

In 2021, Roberts appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 83 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one interception for an 85-yard touchdown.