Dolphins Re-Signing RFA OL Robert Jones

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are re-signing OL Robert Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Depending on what happens with free agent G Robert Hunt, it’s possible Jones could be in position to start for Miami in 2024.

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He agreed to a three-year, $2.45 million contract with the Dolphins.

Jones managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 32 games for the Dolphins and made 13 starts for the across the offensive line.