Dolphins Release DE Big Kat Bryant From PS, Sign FB Jake Bargas

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they have signed FB Jake Bargas to their practice squad and released DE Big Kat Bryant from the unit.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

Bryant wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cowboys in May, but was later released coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins signed Bryant to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

During his college career at Auburn and UCF, Bryant recorded 106 tackles, 16 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery, seven pass defenses and a defensive touchdown over the course of five seasons.