Dolphins Releasing RB Myles Gaskin

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are releasing veteran RB Myles Gaskin.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was set to enter the open market.

He finished last season on the injured reserve following Week 4 due to a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 and he is now among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.