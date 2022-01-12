Dolphins Request Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Albert Breer reports the Miami Dolphins have put in a request to interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coaching position.

The Dolphins’ full list of interviews includes:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.