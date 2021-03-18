Dolphins Sign C Matt Skura To One-Year Deal

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are signing C Matt Skura to a one-year deal.

Former starting center Ted Karras signed with the Patriots yesterday, so this was a need for Miami.

The Dolphins had been linked to former Patriots C David Andrews, but this would seem to remove them as a landing spot.

Skura, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.

Skura was eventually promoted to Baltimore’s active roster in September of 2017. He returned to the Ravens on an original-round restricted deal worth $2.133 million in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal in 2020.

In 2020, Skura appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts for the Ravens at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 34 overall center out of 36 qualifying players.