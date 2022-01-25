Dolphins Sign DB D’Angelo Ross To Futures Deal

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve signed defensive back D’Angelo Ross to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Roster Move | We have signed defensive back D’Angelo Ross to a reserve/futures contract. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 25, 2022

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Dolphins:

Ross, 25, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross has spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster.

In 2021, Ross has appeared in three games and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.