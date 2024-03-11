Dolphins Sign LB Anthony Walker To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing LB Anthony Walker to a one-year deal.

He’s been a solid veteran starter for the past few seasons and should give Miami an inexpensive option in the middle of their defense.

Walker, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million before re-signing to another one-year deal back in March.

In 2023, Walker appeared in 12 games and recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.