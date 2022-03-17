Dolphins Sign WR Trent Sherfield To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are signing WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.

Sherfield made a big impression on new Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel in San Francisco and will likely replace Mack Hollins‘ role as a depth receiver and key special teamer.

Sherfield, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and has managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of the past three years.

Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.

In 2021, Sherfield appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and caught nine of 17 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown.