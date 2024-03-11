Dolphins Signing C Aaron Brewer To Three-Year, $21M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing C Aaron Brewer to a three-year, $21 million contract.

This is an interesting upside signing for Miami.

Brewer is coming off of a strong season for the Titans and could take over for Connor Williams or even play guard for them, due to his versaility.

Brewer, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason and has been on the roster ever since.

Brewer returned to the Titans last year on a one-year restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Brewer appeared in all 17 games for the Titans, making 17 starts across their offensive line.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.