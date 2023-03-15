Dolphins Signing DB DeShon Elliott

According to Ian Rapoport, former Lions DB DeShon Elliott is signing with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Elliott, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions last offseason.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 96 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.