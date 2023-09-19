Dolphins Signing DT Byron Cowart

The Miami Dolphins have signed DT Byron Cowart to a contract, per his agent.

There’s a good chance this is a practice squad deal.

Cowart, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. He signed with the Chiefs but was cut loose after the draft. The Texans signed Cowart to a contract but released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, recording 12 tackles and no sacks.