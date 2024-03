Dolphins Signing DT Isaiah Mack

The Dolphins announced Tuesday that they have signed DT Isaiah Mack to a contract.

Mack, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens.

He was waived by the Ravens and subsequently claimed by the Jets, later signing a futures deal with New York. He also had a brief stint with the Commanders at the beginning of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Mack appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.