Dolphins Signing G Cole Strange Off Browns’ Practice Squad

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are signing G Cole Strange off the Browns’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting Miami is dealing with offensive line injuries to G James Daniels and RT Austin Jackson.

Strange, 26, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was among the Patriots’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with Cleveland’s practice squad.

In 2024, Strange appeared and started in three games for the Patriots and made two starts for them.