Dolphins Signing K Jason Sanders To Five-Year, $22M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing K Jason Sanders to a five-year, $22 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $10 million guaranteed. There was reported mutual interest in a deal last week and it appears to have come together quickly.

Sanders is coming off of a great season for Miami and should end up being one of the highest-paid kickers once a new deal is in place. The top of the market salary for kickers right now is the $5 million per year the Ravens are paying to Justin Tucker.

Sanders, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Sanders appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and converted 36 of 39 field goal attempts (92.3 percent) to go along with all 36 extra point tries.