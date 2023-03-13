Dolphins Signing LB David Long To Two-Year, $11M Deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Long, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Rams.

Long was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 86 tackles, two interceptions and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.