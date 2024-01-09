Dolphins Signing OLB Justin Houston

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins are signing veteran OLB Justin Houston to a contract.

Miami has been hit hard by injuries at the edge rusher position and are in major need of reinforcements heading into their playoff game against the Chiefs.

Houston, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July of 2021. Baltimore re-signed him using the unrestricted free-agent tender in 2022. He then caught on with the Panthers before the start of the 2023 season.

However, Carolina released him earlier this season.

In 2023, Houston appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and half a sack.