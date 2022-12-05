Dolphins Signing OT Eric Fisher, Placing OT Austin Jackson On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are signing former No. 1 overall pick, veteran OT Eric Fisher in order to replace OT Austin Jackson who is being placed on injured reserve.
Roster Moves | We have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/C6jijL36Z7
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 5, 2022
Fisher, 31, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.
Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him. He signed with the Colts on a one-year, $9.4 million deal but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement for a second season.
In 2021, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Colts and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 46 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.
