Dolphins Signing QB Mike White Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $16 million

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are signing Jets QB Mike White to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million.

White mentioned that he was interested in playing for the Dolphins, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

White should give them a quality backup option to Tua Tagovailoa this season.

White, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent last offseason on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

In 2022, White appeared in four games for the Jets and completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.