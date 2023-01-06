Dolphins Starting QB Skylar Thompson For Week 18

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced that they will start QB Skylar Thompson for Week 18 against the Jets, per Barry Jackson.

McDaniel added that they are hopeful Teddy Bridgewater, who is dealing with a pinky injury in his throwing hand, will be available as their primary backup.

Tua Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has been ruled out given he’s still getting through the league’s concussion protocol.

Thompson, 25, started 40 games over five seasons at Kansas State. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

He signed a four-year, $3.742 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $82,208.

In 2022, Thompson has appeared in six games and completed 54.1 percent of his passes for 382 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, to go along with 11 rushing attempts for 18 yards and two fumbles lost.