Dolphins Starting Tyler Huntley Against Titans

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced Saturday that Tyler Huntley will get the start for them at quarterback with Tim Boyle serving as the team’s backup.

“I think one thing that was supremely obvious to the team since he got here … is Snoop has started multiple and many big games,” McDaniel said of Huntley, per Adam Beasley.

There had been some buzz building for Huntley to get the start with Tua Tagovaoila dealing with a concussion and Skylar Thompson also banged up.

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Huntley appeared in five games for the Ravens and completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards.