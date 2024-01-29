Dolphins To Interview OLBs Coach Ryan Slowik For DC Job

Aaron Wilson reports that the Dolphins are expected to interview outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik for their defensive coordinator job.

The Dolphins are working to replace Vic Fangio, who departed for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Dolphins’ DC job:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich (Interview)

Dolphins OLBs coach Ryan Slowik (Interview)

Slowk began coaching in 2004 as an assistant secondary coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He took his first NFL job a year later with the Broncos as a defensive assistant.

After four seasons in Denver, Slowik was hired as a defensive assistant for the Cardinals. From there, he had stints with the Jets and Browns before eventually joining the Dolphins in 2022. He was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2023.

Slowik is the brother of Texans OC Bobby Slowik.