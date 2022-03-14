Dolphins To Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins.

Bridgewater nearly signed with the Dolphins a few years ago before agreeing to a deal with the Saints.

Bridgewater will not backup Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Bridgewater, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos last year.

In 2021, Bridgewater appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.