Dolphins Worked Out 10 Players

The Miami Dolphins officially brought in 10 free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Albert Breer.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Dolphins signed Ford to their practice squad.

Calhoun, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. The Raiders initially released him before the 2017 season, but later signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal in 2018.

Calhoun signed on with the Patriots after the draft in 2019 and returned to New England last March. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before the team let him go ahead of final roster cuts.

In 2020, Calhoun appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 18 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Jones, 26, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness last year.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville re-signed him as an unrestricted free agent this offseason only to release him last week.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 83 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.