Dolphins Tried Out Four Players

The Miami Dolphins worked out four cornerbacks on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who worked out includes:

Pitts, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2016. He later signed on with the Dolphins and spent over a year in Miami.

From there, Pitts had brief stints with the Jaguars and Bills before the Colts signed him to a futures contract after the 2019 season. He was, unfortunately, waived coming out of training camp. He then bounced on and off the Bills practice squad in 2020.

In 2018, Pitts appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and recorded eight tackles and no interceptions.

Williams, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason and was later signed to their practice squad.

Williams re-signed with the Chargers as a restricted free agent last offseason but was waived from their injured reserve list. The Cardinals claimed him off waivers before releasing him in October.

Williams was on and off of the Eagles’ roster last year before signing a futures contract with the Steelers this past January. The Steelers opted to cut Williams back in May of 2020.

In 2020, Williams appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles, one pass defense, and no interceptions.