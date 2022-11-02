Dolphins Tried Out Six Players

The Miami Dolphins hosted six players, including C Lamont Gaillard, for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gaillard, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round out of Georgia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make a base salary of $850,000 in 2021 when the Cardinals waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Bengals but was waived again coming out of the preseason.

From there, the Bengals brought him back to their practice squad for the 2021 season and later re-signed him to a futures contract in February, but released him with an injury settlement prior to the start of the 2022 season.

In 2020, Gaillard appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and made two starts.