Dolphins Waiving OT Isaiah Wilson

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, citing a league source, reports that the Dolphins are waiving OT Isaiah Wilson just three days after trading for him.

Beasley says that Wilson refused the team’s efforts to help him get his life back on track and has continued the behavior that caused the Titans to trade him to Miami just a year after they used a first-round pick on him.

Wilson reportedly showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he committed to attend.

Beyond that, videos were posted to Wilson’s Instagram account that appeared to show him inhaling a vape and dancing shirtless on a car. However, Beasley says the Dolphins were going to cut Wilson even before these videos surfaced.

Wilson’s rookie season included two appearances on the COVID-19 list, an arrest for a DUI and a suspension for breaking team rules. He was placed on the non-football injury list and the Titans said at the time he needed space to figure some things out.

Wilson, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was named a freshman All-American in 2018 before being drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft by the Titans.

He signed a four-year, $11,568,389 rookie contract that includes a $5,973,374 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year for the Titans to pick up for the 2024 season.

The Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins as part of a pick swap.

During his three-year career at Georgia, Wilson appeared in 25 games, starting 24 of them at the right tackle position.

He was active in one game for the Titans in 2020 and played three snaps.