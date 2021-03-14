Dolphins Won’t Tender RFA WR Isaiah Ford

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent Isaiah Ford, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free next week. 

Isaiah Ford

Ford, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list. 

Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. New England waived him during the season last year and he re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad before being called up. 

In 2020, Ford appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 276 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

