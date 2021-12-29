Dolphins Work Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Miami Dolphins brought in five free agents for workouts on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
- WR JoJo Natson
- WR Trey Quinn
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- CB Greg Stroman
Quinn, 26, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.
Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but Las Vegas cut him in camp with an injury designation and later cut him from IR with a settlement.
In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.
