Dolphins Work Out Five Players

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Miami Dolphins brought in five free agents for workouts on Wednesday. 

The full list includes:

  1. WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
  2. WR JoJo Natson
  3. WR Trey Quinn
  4. WR Darrius Shepherd
  5. CB Greg Stroman

Quinn, 26, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but Las Vegas cut him in camp with an injury designation and later cut him from IR with a settlement. 

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards. 

