Dolphins Worked Out Three Receivers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins worked out WR Jacob Copeland, WR Racey McMath, and WR Anthony Schwartz on Tuesday.

Schwartz, 22, was a former third-round pick out of Auburn by the Browns in the 2020 draft. The Browns waived Schwartz with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to injured reserve.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract when Cleveland cut him loose in September.

In 2022, Schwartz appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added four carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.