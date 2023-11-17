Dolphins WR Chase Claypool Underwent Minor Knee Surgery

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced WR Chase Claypool underwent a minor knee operation during their Week 10 bye and is considered week to week.

“It wasn’t a major issue. We will take it week to week with him,” said McDaniel, via Barry Jackson.

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022. Chicago traded Claypool to the Dolphins last month in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Claypool has appeared in three games for the Bears and three games for the Dolphins, recording five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.