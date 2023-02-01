Duce Staley Leaving Lions To Join Panthers Coaching Staff

Dan Graziano reports that Lions assistant HC and RB coach Duce Staley is leaving the team to join the Panthers under new HC Frank Reich.

Staley, 47, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011.

Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple coaching staffs, including RB coach since 2013, and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.

He later joined the Lions’ coaching staff as an assistant HC and RB coach under HC Dan Campbell in 2021.

