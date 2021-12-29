Eagles Activate Four From COVID List Including DE Ryan Kerrigan

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve activated T Le’Raven Clark, T Andre Dillard, DE Tarron Jackson, and DE Ryan Kerrigan from the COVID-19 list.

Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.

Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles. 

In 2021, Kerrigan has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles and no sacks.

 

