Eagles Activate G Sua Opeta, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve activated G Sua Opeta from the COVID-19 list. The Eagles also signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad and released LB Christian Elliss from the unit.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

Opeta, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Opeta has appeared in two games for the Eagles.