Eagles Activate G Sua Opeta, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve activated G Sua Opeta from the COVID-19 list.
The Eagles also signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad and released LB Christian Elliss from the unit.
Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:
- T Kayode Awosika
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jordan Howard
- RB Jason Huntley
- DB Michael Jacquet
- DB Craig James
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- OT Casey Tucker
- TE Noah Tagiai
- WR Deon Cain
Opeta, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.
Since then, Opeta has been on and off of their roster.
In 2021, Opeta has appeared in two games for the Eagles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!