Eagles Activating RB Miles Sanders From IR, Will Play Against Saints

Adam Schefter reports that the Philadelphia Eagles are activating RB Miles Sanders from injured reserve, adding that he is expected to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

He’s set to make base salaries of $982,294 this season and $1,224,569 in 2022.

In 2021, Sanders has appeared in seven games and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 300 yards (4.8 YPC), to go along with 19 receptions for 118 yards (6.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.