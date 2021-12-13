Eagles Add CB Mac McCain To PS, Put WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley On COVID List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed CB Mac McCain to their practice squad.
Roster Move: Eagles have signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/G3xm1R0wOl
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 13, 2021
According to Zach Berman, Philadelphia also put WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley on the reserve/COVID list.
The Eagles practice squad now includes:
- T Kayode Awosika
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jason Huntley
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DE Cameron Malveaux
- TE Noah Togiai
- WR Deon Cain
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DB Craig James
- LB Christian Elliss
- DB Jared Mayden
- C Luke Juriga
- CB Mac McCain
McCain, 23, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.
McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He has bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.
In 2021, McCain has appeared in one game for the Eagles, only playing on special teams.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!