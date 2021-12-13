Eagles Add CB Mac McCain To PS, Put WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley On COVID List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed CB Mac McCain to their practice squad.

Roster Move: Eagles have signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/G3xm1R0wOl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 13, 2021

According to Zach Berman, Philadelphia also put WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley on the reserve/COVID list.

McCain, 23, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T.

McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He has bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.

In 2021, McCain has appeared in one game for the Eagles, only playing on special teams.