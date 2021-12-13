Eagles Add CB Mac McCain To PS, Put WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley On COVID List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed CB Mac McCain to their practice squad.

According to Zach Berman, Philadelphia also put WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley on the reserve/COVID list.

The Eagles practice squad now includes:

  1. T Kayode Awosika
  2. WR John Hightower
  3. RB Jason Huntley
  4. DE Matt Leo (International)
  5. LB JaCoby Stevens
  6. DT Raequan Williams
  7. WR KeeSean Johnson
  8. DT Marvin Wilson
  9. DE Cameron Malveaux
  10. TE Noah Togiai
  11. WR Deon Cain
  12. TE Richard Rodgers
  13. DB Craig James
  14. LB Christian Elliss
  15. DB Jared Mayden
  16. C Luke Juriga
  17. CB Mac McCain

McCain, 23, originally signed with the Broncos on a three-year $2.4 million deal as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T. 

McCain ended up on the Broncos practice squad to start the season, but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after. He has bounced around between the Eagles and the Broncos all season, being claimed off waivers by each team once.

In 2021, McCain has appeared in one game for the Eagles, only playing on special teams.

