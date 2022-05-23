Eagles Also Had Discussions About Signing QB Nick Foles

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles were involved in potentially signing QB Nick Foles.

Foles of course won a Super Bowl with the Eagles back in 2017 after taking over as the starter after Carson Wentz got hurt.

However, it ultimately made more sense for him apparently to sign with the Colts, as he inked a two-year deal with Indianapolis today. Fowler adds the Eagles were discussing this in tandem with trade interest in current backup QB Gardner Minshew, but elected to stand pat with him.

Foles, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears in 2020. Chicago released him earlier this offseason

In 2021, Foles appeared in one game for the Bears and completed 24 of 35 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown.

