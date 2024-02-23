Eagles Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced their 2024 coaching staff on Friday under Nick Sirianni.

Here’s the entire staff:

Returning Coaches

Nick Sirianni, Head Coach

Head Coach Michael Clay, Special Teams Coordinator

Special Teams Coordinator Jemal Singleton, Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach

Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach Kevin Patullo, Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach

Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach Jeff Stoutland, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Jason Michael , Tight Ends

, Tight Ends Aaron Moorehead , Wide Receivers

, Wide Receivers Jeremiah Washburn, Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers

Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Joe Pannunzio , Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Tyler Brown , Special Teams Assistant

, Special Teams Assistant Eric Dickerson, Offensive Quality Control

Coaches with New Titles

T.J. Paganetti , Run Game Specialist/Assistant Offensive Line

, Run Game Specialist/Assistant Offensive Line Ronell Williams, Assistant Linebackers/Defensive Quality Control

Assistant Linebackers/Defensive Quality Control Tyler Scudder, Defensive Quality Control

Defensive Quality Control Tyler Yelk, Head Coach Quality Control

New Coaches

Vic Fangio , Defensive Coordinator

, Defensive Coordinator Kellen Moore , Offensive Coordinator

, Offensive Coordinator Christian Parker, Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Clint Hurtt, Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line

Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line Roy Anderson , Cornerbacks

, Cornerbacks Joe Kasper, Safeties

Safeties Bobby King , Inside Linebackers

, Inside Linebackers Doug Nussmeier, Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Kyle Valero, Offensive Assistant

The most notable changes come at both coordinator spots with Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore now tasked with fixing both units after disappointing 2023 seasons.

Fangio, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

After consulting with the Eagles, Fangio signed on with the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator in 2023. However, Fangio and Miami agreed to part ways after one season.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio had a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

Moore, 34, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Chargers ranked No. 21 in points per game, No. 18 in yards per game, No. 13 in passing and No. 25 in rushing.